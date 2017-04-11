Top-average kegglers invited to compete in 2017 Scratch Championship

The top-average bowlers in Modesto been invited to compete in the 2017 Scratch Championship held on Sunday, April 23. The field will consist of the 25 highest-average men and the 15 highest-average women from both McHenry Bowl and Yosemite Lanes. The first three games will be bowled at McHenry starting at 10 a.m., then the field will move to Yosemite for three more games starting at 1 p.m.. If you have been notified that you have qualified and have not confirmed, call Cyndi Blomdahl at 209-996-4915.
Fritz Klatt and Arthur Holt tied for the men’s top spot in the Spring Fling at McHenry with a score of 876. Greg Bennett followed with an 845 set. TJ Jensen was high for the ladies scoring an 883. Cheri Schamante (843) was second, followed by Janie Schropp (826).
Jim Brock won the men’s side of the CA Golden Bears Vet fundraiser with an 851 finish. Greg Bennett was second (820) and Eddie Lewis was third (818). Joyce Lewis topped the ladies’ list with an 811 set. Charmaigne Tyner was second (795) and Franki Wunder was third (791). The real winners were the local vets that earned $700 to attend the Golden Age Games.
Zowie Batman! Ron Myers Bat-Tastic No-tap Tournament was a rousing success. Jennifer Kadry dominated the ladies’ side with her 963 set. Cassidy Schmidt (824) was second, followed by Lisa Escamilla (815). Danny Myers ruled the men’s list with his 962 series. Mike Incardona (893) for second and Michael Appiano (892) was a close third with his 892. Riddle me this: Who had a great birthday party, Ron?
The Central Valley Bowling Club will hold its next meet Saturday, April 15 at Westlake Bowl in Stockton. The tournament start time is 1 p.m. Participation is open to men age 55 and older and women age 50 and older. After the field bowls four games of qualifying, the top three scorers will advance to a stepladder finals. Tournament fees are $40 per event. If you are not a member you may join at registration for $20. If you don’t want to join, guest fees are an additional $10, but bowlers must join if they cash in the event. Check-in begins at11 a.m. and closes at 12:30 p.m. Call David Brown at 209-549-2510 or Sheri Cole at 209-578-6670 for more information or to sign up.
This Friday, April 14, the Ladies No-Tap Trios Luncheon Tournament runs at Yosemite. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. Check-in begins at 9. Bring finger foods to share. Come alone or with a team. Call Kathy at 209-524-9161 for information or to sign up.
Students, if you’ve procrastinated this long, it’s time to getting moving. This Saturday, April 15, the Modesto USBC scholarships applications are due. Two scholarships are available: one for the youth bowlers and the other for the children of adult bowlers. The Memorial Hall of Fame Scholarship is for youth bowlers that are graduating from a local high school. It is based on bowling history, grades, need, and community and school involvement. The amounts are set by the committee each year depending on the funding and number of applicants. The Director’s Scholarship is open to high school students in grade 9-12 whose parents or grandparents bowl in a Modesto league. This scholarship can be won multiple times. Turn in your applications to either bowl or an association officer by Saturday.
Sunday, April 16, the Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship will be televised on ESPN at 10 a.m. The tournament will be held at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine. Teams will bowl 24 individual games and 16 Baker games during qualifying. The top four teams will advance to the televised stepladder finals.
