Custer elected to Modesto Bowling Hall of Fame

Rich Custer has been elected for induction into the Modesto Bowling Hall of Fame. Custer was nominated in the Superior Ability category and his accomplishments are impressive. For starters, he holds the high three-game series in Modesto with an 899 set on games of 299-300-300. He has posted seventy-nine 300 games, fifty-two 800 series’ and two 1,100 series’. He has been the Modesto USBC annual high average male bowler five times, three times averaging 245. Custer earned the Modesto Scratch Champion twice, Scratch 6-Gamer Money List twice as well as taking titles or placing in city and state events.
John Santillano was named the recipient of the prestigious Pioneer Award for 2017. Santillano earned recognition for his long-time service as secretary of the Telco League. He has held this position for 28 years. The league members have relied on his leadership, organizational skills and honesty through the years. Both Custer and Santillano will be honored at the upcoming Modesto USBC Awards and Installation Dinner in September.
Greg Bennett and TJ Jensen won their respective divisions in the McHenry Senior No-Tap. Bennett was high for the men with a 922 set. Ken Powers rolled an 867 series for second and Arthur Holt (840) was third. Jensen was high for the ladies’ list after posting an 887 score. Janie Schropp (873) was second, followed by Kim Heller (853).
On Monday morning,the Ladies No-Tap Trio Tournament runs at McHenry, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Check-in starts at 9.
The Modesto USBC 21st annual City Masters Tournament will be held this weekend at McHenry Bowl. Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. qualifying squad is full but there is still room in the 4:30 squad. The scratch tournament guarantees $3,000 for first place. The top qualifiers will return for Sunday’s finals of double elimination two-game matches. Call Wayne or Jim at 524-9161 to sign up.
It’s nearing the submission date for the Modesto USBC scholarships. Applications are at the bowl desks and must be returned by April 15. Two scholarships are available. The first, the Memorial Hall of Fame Scholarship, is for youth bowlers that are graduating from a local high school. It is based on bowling history, grades, need, and community and school involvement. The amounts are set by the committee each year depending on the funding and number of applicants. The second, the Director’s Scholarship, is open to high school students in grade 9-12 whose parents or grandparents bowl in a Modesto league. This scholarship can be won multiple times.
Help our local vets attend the 2017 Golden Age Games in Biloxi, Miss., in August. The VA Palo Alto Golden Aged Bears’ Fundraising No-Tap Tournament will roll at McHenry on April 8 at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per person for the no-tap three-game event. Call Terry or Theresa at 571-2695 to sign up.
The upcoming Earl Anthony Memorial PBA Open is running Pro-Ams for seniors, juniors and adults April 7-8 at Earl Anthony’s Dublin Bowl. The Senior Division for bowlers 50 and over bowls on Friday at 4 p.m. and the cost is $40. The Junior Division also bowls on Friday at 4 p.m. and the entry fee is $30. There will be four divisions based on age. The Adult Division will roll on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the cost is $70. All divisions will be no-tap scoring. Entry forms are at the bowl desks.
