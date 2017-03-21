Custer wins another 6-gamer title at Yosemite Lanes

Rich Custer took his ninth title in the Yosemite Scratch 6-Gamer after two, down-to-the-10th matches. Brandon Bates qualified in the top spot with a 1,556 total – a 259 average. Scott Boyle was second high at 1,530, and Custer next in line with a 1,513. Custer won his first match in the stepladder and moved on to meet Boyle in the semifinal. The match went down to the 10th frame, where Boyle needed a mark to win but left the dreaded 7-10 split. Custer advanced to the finals on a 246-244 match. The final match also came down to the 10th frame, this time Bates needing a double to win. He rolled the first strike, but not the second, and lost 249-244 against Custer, who earned $400 for first place. Bates earned $290 for the second-place finish.
Kolman Feichtmeir and True Lee won their respective divisions in the St. Patrick’s Day Mulligan Tournament at McHenry Bowl. Feichtmeir topped the Men’s Division with a score of 1,190. Raymond Coronado finished second with 1,187. Taking third was Chris Marckese (1,185). Coronado and Marckese each had three no-tap 300 games in their four games. Lee, from Fresno, won the ladies’ side with a 1,152 total. Cassidy Schmidt placed second with her 1,146 total. Nancy Lytle finished third scoring 1,127.
Ed Huddleson topped the men’s side of the Yosemite Senior No-Tap tournament with his 889 total. Bob Neuerberg finished second (867), followed by Tom Smithwick in third (855). Sylvia Williams was high for the ladies’ side with her 820 score. Lydia Sparks was a close second (819) and Marlene Garberding took third (792).
Teammates Laverne Howe, Jerry Allard and David Coronado won the Mixed Kegler Trio Tournament with a 2,409 total. Bre Sandoval, John Garcia and Rick Lazaro teamed up to finished at a close second (2,403). Taking third was the team of Ryan Hill, Cassidy Schmidt and Ron Myers (2,382).
This Friday the McHenry Senior No-Tap Tournament runs at 1 p.m., with check-in at 12:30. A potluck lunch begins at noon.
This Saturday, 20 local division winners will make their way to Manteca for the 2017 California State Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL) State Finals Tournament. Bowlers representing Modesto in the Men’s Division will be Lynn Sanders, Les Stromen, Sammy Ismail, Michael Robb and James Kelly. Sharon Aronson, Kathy Milburn, Betty Gerritsen, Joanne Borges, Vickie Mackey and Jillian Lecher will represent the ladies. Youth winners are boys Ashton Russell, Aidan Coleman, James Karle, Scott Croce, Christian Karle, Mikey Arnold and girls Julia Serrano, Ariel Ereso, Jewel Wilkes and Abigail Fosi.
Only 10 days remain to sign up for the Modesto USBC 21st annual City Masters Tournament at McHenry Bowl. The tournament runs April 1-2 with qualifying on Saturday and finals on Sunday. The 12:30 p.m. qualifying squad is full but there is room in the 4:30 squad. The scratch tournament guarantees $3,000 for first place. The top qualifiers will return for the Sunday finals of double-elimination two-game matches. Call Wayne or Jim at 524-9161 to sign up.
Jimmie Golden of Tracy won the Central Valley Senior Bowling Club’s March Tournament held at Manteca Bowl. Golden qualified first at a 943. Kelly Lewis qualified next with a 931, followed by Sheri Cole at a 928.
Paul Feuerstein rolled his first career 300 game while competing in the Telco league. Congrats, Paul.
