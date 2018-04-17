Fishing report for week of April 18-24

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.
Best bets
Coastal rockfishing off to good start, Chris Arcoleo said. Delta big bass action hot, Alan Fong reported. Eastman bass still active, Merritt Gilbert said. Don Pedro and McClure bass bites good, Mike Gomez said. Success bass on beds, Chuck Stokke reported. New Melones bass and crappie on the prowl, John Liechty said. Shaver kokanee still hitting, Dick Nichols reported.
Valley
Lake Don Pedro
Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “The bass bite has been solid with 2- to 3-pound fish found all day long on most any offerings including jigs, River2Sea Swavers, swimbaits, and plastics on the drop-shot. The bass are still in the 15 to 35 feet level as they are holding on beds despite the lake rising.” The trout released as part of the salvage of the Moccasin Hatchery are moving out into the main lake. The lake has risen to 90 percent.
McClure Reservoir
Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “Bass fishing continues to be steady for spotted bass with River2Sea Swavers, jigs, or plastics on the drop-shot.” Steve Marquette of the Lake McClure-Lake McSwain Parks and Recreation said, “The bass are holding in shallow water, and live minnows are also effective. Crappie fishing has taken over as the top draw, and live minnows or white crappie jigs are working for 25-fish limits near submerged brush or rock. Catfishing is improving with anchovies, frozen shad, or sardines, while a few trout have been caught.” The lake is only 12 to 15 feet from spilling, and it has risen from 82 to 85 percent this week.
McSwain Reservoir
Steve Marquette of the Lake McClure-Lake McSwain Parks and Recreation said, “The lake was on flood stage for the past week with inflow from upstream Lake McClure, but it is of flood stage now, and it will be stable for the remainder of the spring/summer. A trout plant is expected this week as no plants have occurred since before the Merced Irrigation Trout Derby. Trout dough bait in lime or rainbow with garlic along with silver/blue Kastmasters or live minnows are working best in the stained water.
San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay
Central Valley striped bass fishermen continue to flock to San Luis Reservoir, and the bank bite with bait is the best bet.
Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that the trolling bite pretty much went into a prefrontal shutdown bite just before the storm hit. “I scouted the lake right before the storm and the fish were scattered all over the place and not biting. I saw a lot of suspended fish at 30 to 40 feet in the water column – which is not typical – with the water temp starting at 59 degrees in the morning and as the sunny day continued it reached over 66 degrees. The algae bloom is really taking off and my boat was covered with the stuff . The fish were not on a reaction bite but seemed to be taking bait in 30 feet of water. I expect the troll bite to return with better weather. Every day is different with the passing fronts and wild temp changes.” George said. George is taking reservations for his next “Downrigging 101 for Stripers” on-the-water-class, usually held on Saturdays.
Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “The striped bass bite is still going, but the troll bite has slowed down. Bank fishermen are scoring with cut baits near Basalt Recreation Area and at Goosehead Point, and boaters are also mooching anchovies off of the shorelines. Jumbo minnows continue to work well.”
San Luis has risen to 90 percent.
The Forebay remains the same with small stripers on cut baits being the rule. Blood worms, pile worms, lug worms, and anchovies are all effective, particularly when the water is moving.
Upcoming
April 21-22: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments Rat-L-Trap Open; Don Pedro – Sierra Bass Club
April 21: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Delta Bass Anglers; Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Elk Grove Bass Club; Delta/B and W Resort – Outlaw Bass Club; Don Pedro – Best Bass Tournaments/Southern California Bass Club; Millerton – California Bass Federation; Success – US Army Corps of Engineers; Isabella -Lake Isabella Bass Club; San Antonio – American Bass Association; Santa Margarita – San Luis Obispo County Bass Ambushers
April 22: New Melones – California Bass Federation; Millerton – American Bass Association; Bass Lake – Kings River Bass Club
April 27-29: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Wild West Bass Trails
April 28: Lake Camanche – Central Valley Anglers Trout Derby; Pine Flat – NewJen Bass Tournaments
April 28-29: New Melones – California Bass Federation; Don Pedro – Bakersfield Bass Club
