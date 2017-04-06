Missouri couple worked together to lose more than 400 pounds

It's fitting that Michael and Lynn Kirn announced their 409-pound total weight loss the week of Valentine's Day.
"It improved everything; everything is better," he said. "And I mean everything."
Lynn agreed with laughter.
Michael, 44, lost 181 pounds and is now 219 at 6-foot-1. "I'm smaller now than when we met," he said.
Lynn, 43, now weighs 187 pounds from 415 pounds. She has lost 228 pounds overall.
Michael attributes the loss to being a couple. "Being a couple has helped tremendously with our success. I don't know if either one of us is strong enough have done it alone," he said. "It's odd how it works out that when one of us is down, the other is doing good, and vice versa. We encourage each other all the time."
Indeed, a broad range of experts attests that couples that seek fitness goals together do more than get healthy.
Psychology Today online has written that working out as a couple increases your happiness with your relationship; improves the efficiency of your workouts; makes your partner fall in love with you; helps you achieve your fitness goals; and increases your emotional bonds.
They met in 1992 just after college. Both were overweight, but neither cared. "We tried not to let it get in our way," Lynn said.
They were a busy, together couple, doing a lot of things together, including exercise. They walked together, sometimes as much as five miles. "I'd get home and I'd have to sit in a hot bath for hours because I'd be so sore and exhausted," she said.
They even entered some charity walks, but, they'd walk so slowly, that by the time the reached the finish line, officials would be closing down the race.
The weight hampered their lives in more expensive ways, too. "We'd have to buy three seats for two people on airplanes," Michael said. "And no chairs with arms on them."
They shared the same issue: "Diet, desk jobs, fast food, no gym," Lynn said. "We just ate junk. And ice cream!"
As time moved along, they stopped their shared activities such as visiting wineries, or concerts. They'd only go to a show if there was handicapped seating - folding chairs on the fringes of a program.
They eventually purchased all of their clothing online.
In 2009, Lynn tried lap band surgery. It failed. The band fell out of place and she had to have it replaced. "I was eating less, but I was eating the same thing," she said.
Michael at the time supported her but didn't join her. "I was literally one of those fat, happy people," he said. He supported her, though, by not bringing fast food home, instead eating it outside the house.
But his weight began to get in the way, too. The frustrated couple decided they had to do something but didn't know what.
They had a friend who had lost a bunch of weight, and they asked for her secret. She'd joined a weight loss program called ViSalus. Michael and Lynn decided to give it a try. It's a simple program: They drink a nutrition shake twice a day, replacing meals, and a sensible dinner once a day.
Also, they joined a gym together. While a big portion of their weight dropped in the first three months, the other weight loss has been gradual but steady and is still dropping.
The Imperial, Mo., couple visit a gym five to six times a week. They still drink meal-replacement shakes but eat more sensibly with no more, or minimal, fast food.
Indeed, the Kirns are happy with ViSalus and its results. They're selling the program themselves, not so much for profit, they said, but to get price breaks on products. They're part of a network of several thousand sales people across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Monthly food supplements can range from about $50 to under $300, depending on the program. Several programs are available.
Currently, the company faces a class-action suit by people who say the company didn't deliver what it promised. Also, press criticism in the past said the company gets close to being a pyramid scheme. No one has been arrested or charged in the decade since the program began.
But most of all, people such as Michael and Lynn swear by the program and point to their own results. They've picked up their travel. They recently visited Six Flags here and were able to get on rides, a first.
"Now we're addicted to feeling good," Lynn said. Still, more important than the program, the key is walking hand in hand into a challenge with a partner. "That's actually one of my biggest tips to everyone," he said. "Find a partner or friend to do it with. You're going to be going through a lot of ups and downs emotionally. You need a person to help you along and encourage you when you are down, and a person to celebrate when you are doing good."
