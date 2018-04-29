Nuts get 15 hits but still fall to San Jose to complete homestand

The Modesto Nuts completed a six-game homestand Sunday, falling 5-4 to the San Jose Giants in California League action at John Thurman Field.
The Nuts took the first two games of the series and were looking for the sweep.
Offensively, Modesto rapped out 15 hits but Nuts pitchers yielded 13.
Evan White, Logan Taylor and Donnie Walton collected three hits apiece, while Nick Zamarrelli was 1 for 1 in pinch-hitting duty, raising his average to .369, second best in the Cal League behind teammate Bryson Brigman, was 1 for 4 and is now hitting .397.
Nuts starter Danny Garcia fell to 0-3 after giving up nine hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Modesto begins a series Monday in Rancho Cucamonga.
