Musicians auditioned to perform the national anthem for the Modesto Nuts home games in 2017. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com) mrowland@modbee.com
Modesto Nuts

Try out Saturday to sing national anthem at Nuts games

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

March 16, 2018 03:34 PM

The Modesto Nuts, the High A affiliate for the Seattle Mariners, are holding tryouts for national anthem singers on Saturday, March 17, at John Thurman Field.

All persons auditioning must check in at 12:30 pm. Bands, choirs, groups and individuals are invited to participate.

“Singing the national anthem before a baseball game is something that many people only dream about,” said Matthew Baca, director of in-game entertainment for the organization said in a press release. “The Modesto Nuts organization is proud to provide the opportunity for individuals to audition with potentially making that dream a reality.”

