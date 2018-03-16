Try out Saturday to sing national anthem at Nuts games

The Modesto Nuts, the High A affiliate for the Seattle Mariners, are holding tryouts for national anthem singers on Saturday, March 17, at John Thurman Field.
All persons auditioning must check in at 12:30 pm. Bands, choirs, groups and individuals are invited to participate.
“Singing the national anthem before a baseball game is something that many people only dream about,” said Matthew Baca, director of in-game entertainment for the organization said in a press release. “The Modesto Nuts organization is proud to provide the opportunity for individuals to audition with potentially making that dream a reality.”
