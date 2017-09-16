Modesto Nuts sweep way to California League pennant

More Videos 2:11 Postgame Interviews | Downey 41, Pitman 20 Pause 1:56 Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:54 Drinking wine & making art inside Pinot's Palette 2:38 Sights and Sounds | Downey 41, Pitman 20 2:51 Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public 1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms 2:06 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan disappointed by Sunday's loss 6:59 Wrap.mp4 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship The Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 8-1 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Modesto's John Thurman field to complete a 6-0 run through the postseason and claim the city's first California League Championship Series since 2004. (jcortez@modbee.com) The Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 8-1 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Modesto's John Thurman field to complete a 6-0 run through the postseason and claim the city's first California League Championship Series since 2004. (jcortez@modbee.com) jcortez@modbee.com

The Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 8-1 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Modesto's John Thurman field to complete a 6-0 run through the postseason and claim the city's first California League Championship Series since 2004. (jcortez@modbee.com) jcortez@modbee.com