Nuts beat JetHawks in 11 innings; one win away from Cal League crown

Modesto second baseman Jordan Cowan, shown in this June 30, 2017 file photo, delivered the game-clinching three-run homer in the Nuts’ 8-5, 11-inning victory over Lancaster in Game of their best-of-five California League Championship Series on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Modesto, which holds a commanding 2-0 series lead, host Game 3 on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at John Thurman Field. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com