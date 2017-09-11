Modesto Nuts face ‘former’ Nuts for Cal League championship

The Modesto Nuts will play for the California League title in their first year as a Class A affiliate for the Seattle Mariners. And, in an odd twist, they'll be playing the Colorado Rockies affiliate that left Modesto last season.
The Nuts will travel to face Lancaster on Tuesday and Wednesday -- both games start at 6:45 p.m. -- and then will head back to John Thurman Field in Modesto for Game 3 on Friday at 7:05 pm. If necessary, games 3 and 4 will be played Saturday and Sunday in Modesto. Saturday's game would start at 7:05 p.m. while Sunday's fifth and deciding game would begin at 6:05 p.m.
Modesto swept Stockton in three games to reach the California League finals, while Lancaster defeated Rancho Cucamonga in four games.
Neither team has announced a Game 1 starter.
Comments