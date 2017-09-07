Nuts top Ports in Cal League's North playoff opener

The Modesto Nuts defeated the Stockton Ports 4-3 in Game 1 of their best-of-five series in the first round of the California League's North Division playoffs.
The Nuts got on the board first in the bottom of the third on Eric Filia's solo homer to center field - no easy feat at John Thurman Field - but fell behind 2-1 in the top of the fifth when Sandber Pimentel stroked a two-run blast to right-center.
The lead was short-lived, however, as the Nuts came back with three in their half of the frame.
Angel Duno, who replaced Ports starter Logan Shore, walked the first batter he faced - Joe Rizzo - and then allowed a single to Arturo Nieto to put runners at the corners with nobody out. After fanning Luis Liberato for the first out, Jordan Cowan homered to right to give the Nuts a 4-2 lead.
Modesto starter Nathan Bannister pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and two earned runs while striking out seven and walking none. Jack Anderson and Joe Pistorese bridged the gap between closer Matthew Festa, who gave up a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth. Pimentel came to the plate representing the go-ahead run, but Festa induced a ground out to first that ended the game.
Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at John Thurman Field before shifting to Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. A fifth and deciding game would be played Sunday in Modesto at 6:05 p.m.
The Lancaster JetHawks, the High Class-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies that played in Modesto last season, defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7-3 in Game 1 of the Cal League's South Division jplayoff series.
