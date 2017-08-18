Modesto Nuts third baseman Jordan Cowan, shown in this June 30, 2017, file photo, was 2 for 5 in Thursday’s 4-1 victory of the Visalia Rawhide.
Modesto Nuts

Modesto Nuts hosts Stockton Ports in key California League matchup

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

August 18, 2017 12:35 PM

The Modesto Nuts begin a key three-game series against the Stockton Ports on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Modesto, winners of the first-half title in the California League’s North Division, lead the way again in the second half with a 27-27 mark, with 16 regular-season games remaining.

Stockton, which finished second behind the Nuts in the first half, currently sits in third place, two games back at 25-29. San Jose (26-28) is in second place.

Right-hander Tyler Jackson (1-2, 4.70) is slated to take the mound for Modesto. He’s coming off a victory last Sunday against the Giants in which he pitched six solid innings, yielding just two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

It’s “Fright Night” at John Thurman Field as the Nuts celebrate Halloween early. There will be tracks and treats fans of all ages, fireworks after the game and a chance for kids to run the bases.

Game time is 7:05 p.m.

