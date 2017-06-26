Modesto Nuts third baseman Logan Taylor throws out a runner during Opening Night against the Lancaster JetHawks at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif. The Nuts begin an eight-game homestand on Monday, June 26, 2017.
Modesto Nuts

June 26, 2017 2:55 PM

Modesto Nuts begin 8-game home stand at John Thurman Field

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

The Modesto Nuts begin an eight-game, California League home stand Monday night at John Thurman Field.

The Nuts, who won the first-half North Division title and the best overall record in the California League, opened the second half of the season by splitting four games at Stockton.

Modesto will entertain Visalia for four games before hosting San Jose for four more. All games start at 7:05 p.m., except for the July 2 Sunday contest against the Giants, which gets underway at 6:05 p.m.

Friday is Breast Cancer Awareness Night and the jerseys worn by Nuts players that night will be auctioned off during the game and presented to the winners immediately following the game.

