Modesto Nuts sweep Lancaster in first series at Thurman Field

Logan Taylor’s ground ball up the middle plated Braden Bishop as the Modesto Nuts completed a three-game sweep of the Lancaster JetHawks with a 4-3 walk-off victory Saturday night at John Thurman Field.
After blowing three separate one-run leads – the last in the top of the ninth when former Modesto Nut Forrest Wall blasted a solo homer to right field – Bishop started the rally with a one-out single to left against reliever Alexander Guillen. Jordan Cowan followed with a single to left that moved Bishop into scoring position.
With Taylor at the plate, Bishop advanced to third on a wild pitch. That put him in position to score when Taylor punched a 1-1 pitch up the middle that was gloved by shortstop Garrett Hamposon, who had no chance to cut down Bishop at the plate.
Bishop finished with two hits and a RBI. Cowan went 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored. Ricky Eusebio was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Nuts starter Nathan Bannister was solid for the Nuts in just his second pro appearance. The 6-foot-3 right-hander worked 5 2/3 innings, yielding just four hits and one run. After working around a pair of two-out triples in the first two innings, Bannister retired eleven in a row. He fanned three and walked one.
The Nuts open a four-game series against the Stockton Ports on Monday night at 7:05 p.m.
