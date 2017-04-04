Canham, new Modesto Nuts skipper, driven by family and baseball

Mitch Canham, raised in the Northwest, has rooted for the Seattle Mariners his entire life.
He remembers watching many Seattle games with his dad and brother, and he’s been motivated by two things – family and baseball. If there’s a perfect definition of bliss, it’s Canham working for the Mariners.
“We refer to the team as a family,” said Canham, the new manager of the Modesto Nuts, who will perform under the Mariners’ banner for the first time this season. “We spend seven months together, so we take care of one another. Wherever we’re at, it’s home.”
The Nuts’ temporary home will be at Lake Elsinore – where Canham served as a catcher in 2007 and ‘08 – for the California League opener Thursday night. They’ll begin the marathon with four games against the Storm, followed by three at Stockton before Modesto’s home opener Thursday night, April 13, against Lancaster.
To no one’s surprise, there is change in the air at Thurman Field. A shuffle in the Cal League at the end of last season resulted in the closing of Modesto’s 10-year tenure with the Colorado Rockies. That resulted in an opening for Seattle, which moved its High-A affiliate from Bakersfield to Modesto.
Canham brings 15 players from last year’s Clinton (Iowa) LumberKings, plus 10 holdovers from Bakersfield, to Modesto. In 2016, the LumberKings won a franchise-record 86 games and reached the Midwest League Championship Series.
Canham, 32, doesn’t just preach about family. He and wife Marlis, son Mack (4) and daughter Mya (2) will make Modesto their home address for the season. Last year, Mack was carried onto the field after many of Clinton’s victories.
“I told Mack, ‘We’re going to Modesto,’ and he said, ‘But what about the LumberKings?’” Canham said. “I said, ‘We’re going to a new team. Go Nuts!’ Mack calls us the Peanuts.”
The Nuts arrived over the weekend and posed for their team photograph Tuesday afternoon on Thurman’s centerfield grasss. Later, they introduced themselves to their new ballpark with a workout.
They’re led by Canham, a former Oregon State catcher drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2007. He spent eight years in the minors – bouncing through five organizations –and no doubt understands the physical and emotional demands of pro ball at the developmental level.
Everything he does on the field and the clubhouse rotates around four pillars: 1. Be selfless. 2. Do the right thing. 3. Have fun, and 4. Focus on the process.
“Last year at Clinton, we made a very genuine effort to be involved in the comunity and to play our hearts out for the guy to the left and our guy on the right,” Canham said. “But we will also play for the community to give them something to cheer for and to be proud of. The same things applies here. One of our big mottos is, ‘Embrace your grass. Know where your feet are.’”
Arguably the Nuts’ top prospect is righthanded pitcher Nick Neidert, 20, the No. 4-ranked prospect in the Seattle system according to Baseball America. Neidert, who shows off a mid-90s fastball, posted a 7-3 record in 19 starts with a 2.57 ERA last year at Clinton. He already has noticed Thurman’s spacious outfield, a haven for flyball outs. He’ll start Thursday night.
“Hopefully, I’ll keep the ball down and let my defense work,” said Neidert, from suburban Atlanta. “I like the city so far – kind of homey. I know the people here are good at heart and so far they’ve been friendly to me. I’ve been friendly right back.”
A few other players to keep in mind:
▪ Eric Filia: The outfielder leapfrogged Clinton after he was named the MVP of the Northwest League at short-season Everett. He batted .362 with 20 more walks than strikeouts for the AquaSox.
▪ Braden Bishop: Bishop, an outfielder who’s ranked 15th among Mariner prospects, hit .290 at Clinton before he received a June call-up to Bakersfield. His homer assisted the Blaze in a playoff-clinching win over San Jose.
▪ Donnie Walton: Walton, like Filia, jumped over Clinton to Modesto. The shortstop, the Mariners’ 30th-ranked prospect, was drafted in the fifth round after a decorated career at Oklahoma State.
▪ Lukas Schiraldi: Schiraldi, a 6-foot-6 righthander, gives pause to longtime fans. His father is former major-league reliever Calvin Schiraldi.
As for Canham, the season can’t start soon enough. His father has family in Santa Clara, so there will be no shortage of Canham fans in the bleachers.
He’s also aware of the irony. The season opener takes place at Lake Elsinore, where he played his first full pro season. The home opener will feature Lancaster, the Rockies’ team formerly located in Modesto. Fans may recognize a few faces, including manager Fred Ocasio.
Canham can’t predict the wins and losses, of course, but he promises a focused effort each night.
“People will see us playing fundamental baseball, having a lot of fun and playing together,” he said. “We know that being a good baserunner helps the guy at the plate. By playing good defense, you help the pitchers. You help the catchers by getting off the field and saving their legs. Everything is inter-connected.”
