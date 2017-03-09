Local Digest: Ex-Nuts manager pushing Israel to fast start at WBC

A familiar face to Modesto baseball fans has led Team Israel to a surprisingly fast start at the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo.
Jerry Weinstein, the manager who guided the Modesto Nuts to a franchise-record 368 wins from 2007 to 2011, has turned a group of no-names into a force in the international tournament that started this week. Israel improved to 3-0 and advanced from Pool A with a 4-2 win Wednesday night over the Netherlands.
Israel, ranked 41st in the world and the last team to reach the field of 16, shocked observers with a tournament-opening 2-1 win in extra innings over South Korea. Israel then romped over Chinese Taipei 15-7.
South Korea won the bronze medal in the 2006 WBC and silver in 2009 and was one of the tournament favorites.
Weinstein, 73, said he’s not surprised.
“The only unknown was the caliber of the competition,” Weinstein said. “We never doubted our ability. Our strengths are that we are a well-balanced team. We can pitch and have pitching depth; we have team speed, team power and can catch the ball. We’re a very close-knit group.”
Only one player on the team was born in Israel – pitcher Shlomo Lipetz. He didn’t appear in the first two games. One Israeli citizen has been drafted by a major-league team – Dean Kremer by the Padres in 2015 and the Dodgers in 2016. He was born in Stockton but has Israeli citizenship. The team’s leading home run hitters, Ryan Lavarnway and Nate Freiman, combined for 16 home runs in seven major-league seasons. Both drove in runs during Israel’s three-run, first-inning rally against the Dutch.
Ike Davis, a .239 hitter in seven big-league seasons, has helped the team. So has pitcher Jason Marquis, who had a 15-season major league career. Marquis got the win against the Netherlands.
Modesto switched major-league affiliates from Colorado to Seattle after the 2016 season. Weinstein has remained with the Rockies and will manage the Hartford Yard Goats, Colorado’s Double-A team, this season.
Golf
Spring Creek superintendent wins – Mike Stieler, superintendent at Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, won the Golf Course Superintendents Association National Championship for the second time in six years. He shot twin 73s to top the field in Orlando, Fla.
Speedgolf tournament – The public is invited to sign up for the California SpeedGolf Championship on March 20 at Spring Creek. One of the entries is Sean King, Spring Creek assistant pro, who won a Speedgolf event in Napa two years ago and placed 13th in the world in Chicago. Call King, (805) 415-3687.
Boxing
Fundraiser for Flores – Modesto youth boxer Andre Flores, 9, who won a National Silver Gloves title last month in Independence, Mo., needs financial help to attend his next tournament in New Mexico. A benefit spaghetti dinner will be held at the Salvation Army Modesto Red Shield Center on Friday from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $10.
