Former minor-league catcher Mitch Canham to manage Modesto Nuts

Mitch Canham, who played with Lake Elsinore in 2008, is returning to the California League, this time as manager of the Modesto Nuts.
The team made the announcement Monday.
A former minor-league catcher, Canham, 32, enters his second season in the Seattle Mariners’ organization. He managed Seattle’s affiliate in the Class-A Midwest League, the Clinton LumberKings, in 2016.
Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and Director of Player Development Andy McKay announced the Nuts’ staff for the 2017 season. It will be the Nuts’ first season under affiliation of the Mariners.
Seattle @Mariners announce @MitchellCanham as '17 Nuts manager! https://t.co/ZsuopxUyK1 pic.twitter.com/EZR8wOCuiQ— Modesto Nuts (@ModestoNuts) December 19, 2016
Canham spent the entire 2008 season with Lake Elsinore. He hit .285 with eight home runs, 28 doubles, five triples, 119 hits, 13 steals and 81 RBIs in 113 games.
Canham, a Washington native, played at Oregon State and was a first-round pick of the San Diego Padres.
Canham’s staff will includes pitching coach Pete Woodworth, hitting coach Joe Thurston, coach Jim Pankovits and performance coach Andy Lyon.
Canham will manage his first California League game against his former team. The Nuts’ 2017 season begins April 6 at Lake Elsinore.
The home opener at John Thurman Field is scheduled for April 13 against the Lancaster JetHawks.
