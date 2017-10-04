Local light heavyweights eye November return to the ring after KO victories

Two local light heavyweight boxers Marco “El Muneco” Delgado and Nathan “The Tank” Sharp remained undefeated in their nascent careers, with knockout victories Sept. 22 at the Double Tree Hotel in Sacramento.
The 26-year-old Delgado (4-0) scored a third-round TKO over 37-year-old Aaron Hamilton (0-2), while the 27-year-old Sharp delivered a first-round KO over 30-year-old Arnold Duarte, who was making his professional debut.
Sharp’s knockout took just 12 seconds.
“The bell rang and he circled around and touched him with jab,” said Juan Barrera, Sharp’s trainer/manager at Red Shield Boxing Club in Modesto. “He recognized when he touched him with a jab to the body his opponent’s hands went down. So he faked a jab … and came with a straight right hand on the chin. Duarte was out before he hit the canvas.”
Barrera said he’d like to get Sharp another fight within a month, but hasn’t yet heard back from promoters. He’s looking to keep Sharp in the light heavyweight class, but is considering a move to super middleweight.
“Nate weighed in at 172 for this past fight,” said Barrera. “I think he can go down. He said it was hard, but I think he can do it. He’s strong at 175, but I think he’ll be stronger at 168.”
Delgado is also being positioned for another fight next month by manager/trainer Chico Rodriguez.
“I’m thinking November, maybe mid-November or early December,” said Rodriguez. “We want to get one before the end of the year.”
According to Rodriguez, Delgado wants to stay at 175 pounds so he can earn a shot at the GBO light heavyweight crown held by Ryan “Rhino” Bourland.
“Next summer there’s a really good chance he could fight for the 175-pound belt,” said Rodriguez. “Once he does that, he’ll probably end up going down to 68s.”
