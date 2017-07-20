Modesto swimming stars return, this time on the coaching side of the block

The Mid Valley Swim League championships will be held Saturday at Thomas Downey High School, hosted by the Modesto Mavericks.
The event, which will feature nearly 1,000 swimmers ages 6 to 18 from around the Central Valley, is slated to begin at 8 a.m.
In addition to the Mavericks, teams from Turlock, Ripon, Manteca, Tracy and Discovery Bay are expected to compete.
The Mavericks are coached by 2013 Downey High graduate Kerra Bispo, who went on to swim for Brigham Young University. She’s assisted by big sister Karlee Bispo, a 2008 Downey grad who swam for the University of Texas and was part of the United States’ 2013 world championship team in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.
Kerra Bispo, Modesto Mavericks coach
“I have never coached a swim team before,” said Kerra. “I didn’t grow up swimming rec. I was first introduced to rec swimming when my sister Kaydence started swimming for the Ceres Dolphins. And then last year, I decided I wanted to start my own team here in Modesto.
“It’s been great, an amazing experience. We have 140 swimmers now and a lot of new swimmers where this has been their first year trying it.”
The Bispo name – sister Kassy also swam for BYU – carries a lot of weight in the swimming community.
“We do get a lot of people that say, ‘I saw your name out there; I had no idea you started a swim team; I’d love if our son or daughter came to swim for you,’” said Kerra. “We have a family from San Jose that joined the team and is willing to drive to Modesto each night.”
Because Kerra didn’t graduate from college until the end of April, Karlee had to coach the first month of the MVSL season by herself.
“This spring, I had to opportunity to coach at Downey and I enjoyed it,” said Karlee. “She asked me to stick around (after graduation) and by that point I had created a lot of relationships with the swimmers. It wasn’t hard to say yeah.”
Karlee, the most accomplished of the Bispo swimmers, has been retired from swimming for a full year. And she misses the competition.
“I still swim on my own,” said Karlee. “It’s my stress relief and exercise. But I get to share my love of the sport, and do it with my younger sisters – one coaching and one on the team – and give back to the community in which I grew up”
Kerra, who begins teaching special education at Sherwood Elementary School next month, is committed to building the program.
“I definitely see myself coaching for a while,” said Bispo. “All the long days at swim meets, all those kids make it so worth it.”
Mid Valley Swim League Championships
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: Downey H.S. pool, 1000 Coffee Road
Who: Modesto Mavericks host Turlock, Ripon, Manteca, Tracy, Discovery Bay
Admission: Free
