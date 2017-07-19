Shocking photo of Tour de France rider’s legs takes internet by storm

Polish bicyclist Pawel Poljanski sent the internet into a frenzy with a photo of his legs following Tuesday’s 16th stage of the Tour de France, which started in the southern French town of Le Puy-en-Velay and concluded in Romans sur Isere, some 103 miles away.
The selfie image shows Poljanski’s legs bulging with muscles and veins. His feet and ankles, covered by shoes and socks throughout the competition, are fish-belly white, while his knees and the muscles just above are dark brown from being exposed to the sun.
Poljanski posted the photo on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “After sixteen stages I think my legs look a little tired.”
Dr. Mark Porter, writing in The Times of London, explained exactly what was happening with Poljanski: “Although the image looks an extreme example, this is exactly what happens in all of us after exercise in warm conditions. You just can’t see it because most of us have much more body fat than Poljanski.
“We all have a similar superficial system of veins — albeit perhaps not quite as large — returning deoxygenated blood back from the leg muscles, and dissipating heat generated during exercise. They are just far more prominent in Poljanski because, like most athletes, he is lean and doesn’t have so much superficial fat ‘bulking out’ the layers under his skin.”
Cyclist posts pictures of his legs after the Tour de France. Twitter is freaked out.https://t.co/oyzN8l3YNP pic.twitter.com/pfDkzbHYbA— someecards (@someecards) July 19, 2017
