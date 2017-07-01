Turlock boxer floored for first time in career; then he gets even

Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco “El Muñeco” Delgado remained undefeated with a first-round knockout of Stockton’s Richard “The Beast” Rigmaden on Saturday at the Omega Products International outdoor arena.
Delgado, now 3-0 with three KO’s, bounced back after suffering the first knockdown of his brief career, dropping Rigmaden with 38 seconds remaining the round.
Nevertheless, Delgado wasn’t pleased with his performance.
“Not too satisfied because I got knocked,” said Delgado, who didn’t start boxing until he was 18. “But we’ll work on it.”
Rigmaden went down 60 seconds into the bout when Delgado connected with punch below the belt and needed nearly the full five minutes of allotted recovery time.
Irritated, perhaps, by the low blow, Rigmaden floored Delgado with a left just below the throat about 30 seconds after action resumed.
Delgado popped up instantly and gave a wink to his corner men to let them know he wasn’t hurt.
Twenty seconds after receiving a standing eight count, Delgado put together the combo that ended the bout. He feinted with a left then landed a right to the body and a left to the temple.
In all, the first round lasted nearly eight minutes.
“I think I had to prove myself,” said Delgado. “I didn’t want to go into the second round down two points – an 8-10 round – so, I wanted to prove myself.”
“The finishing shot was the blow to the body,” said Rigmaden, a 37-year-old mixed martial arts fighter who is now 0-2 as a boxer. “It was a well-placed body blow; kind of caught me off guard and dropped me.”
Originally set to be contested at 175 pounds, both camps agreed in the days leading up to the bout to fight at 180. However, at the weigh-in, Rigmaden tipped the scales at 189 to Delgado’s 180. But by the time the combatants entered the ring, the disparity had widened. After rehydrating, Rigmaden was well over 200 pounds, while Delgado remained just under 190.
“My initial thought was cancel the fight and just go home,” said Chico Rodriguez, Delgado’s manager. “Marco said, ‘I’m fighting.’ ”
For missing weight, Rigmaden loses 20 percent of his purse, which is split between Delgado and the California State Athletic Commission.
Rigmaden said the punch south of the border was a factor for the remainder of the round.
“I didn’t have any more energy,” said Rigmaden. “I could hardly move and it messed up my footwork.”
Rodriguez said “El Muñeco” (“The Doll” in Spanish) likely will fight again before the end of the summer.
