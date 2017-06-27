More Videos

  • Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat

    Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado gets in a little road work on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Turlock (Calif.) High School. Delgado (2-0) is training for a July 1 bout in Sacramento against Richard Rigmaden of Stockton.

Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado gets in a little road work on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Turlock (Calif.) High School. Delgado (2-0) is training for a July 1 bout in Sacramento against Richard Rigmaden of Stockton. jcortez@modbee.com
Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado gets in a little road work on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Turlock (Calif.) High School. Delgado (2-0) is training for a July 1 bout in Sacramento against Richard Rigmaden of Stockton. jcortez@modbee.com

Other Sports

Turlock’s ‘Doll’ looking for third straight knockout

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

June 27, 2017 1:02 PM

Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado is preparing for his third professional bout, to be held Saturday at Omega Products International’s outdoor arena in Sacramento.

Delgado will take on Stockton’s 37-year-old southpaw Richard “The Beast” Rigmaden, who was knocked out in his professional debut by Jasper McCargo on Jan. 21 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. Rigmaden has a career mark of 3-10 in mixed martial arts contests.

Delgado is 2-0, with two quick KO’s to his credit.

Nicknamed “El Muñeco” (“The Doll” in Spanish), Delgado has upped his game in recent weeks with sparring sessions against Aaron Coley, a middleweight (160 pounds) prospect who is 14-1-1 and recently helped undisputed light heavyweight champion Andre Ward train for his rematch with Sergey Kovalev.

Ward retained his title with a TKO in the eighth round on June 17 in Las Vegas.

The Degado-Rigmaden bout is part of a seven-fight card put on at by Thompson Boxing Productions.

Saturday Night Fights

At Omega Products International, Sacramento

Marco Delgado (2-0), Turlock vs. Richard Rigmaden (0-1), Stockton

*Taras Shelestyuk (15-0), Los Angeles vs. Jesus Rodriguez (15-2), Sinaloa, Mexico

*Jose Roman (23-1-1), Garden Grove vs. Miguel Mendoza (23-12-2), Aguascalientes, Mexico

Ruben Villa (6-0), Salinas vs. Jonathan Alcantara (7-15-2), Novato

Rudy Puga (9-0), Salinas vs. Dorell Va Horn Jr. (9-1), Detroit

Brandon Trejo (1-0), Napa vs. Diego Elizondo (0-0), Carson City, Nev.

Luis Lizarrago (1-0), Sacramento vs. Oscar Sarmiento (3-0-1), Sinaloa, Mex.

* denotes co-main event

