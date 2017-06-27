Turlock’s ‘Doll’ looking for third straight knockout

Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado is preparing for his third professional bout, to be held Saturday at Omega Products International’s outdoor arena in Sacramento.
Delgado will take on Stockton’s 37-year-old southpaw Richard “The Beast” Rigmaden, who was knocked out in his professional debut by Jasper McCargo on Jan. 21 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. Rigmaden has a career mark of 3-10 in mixed martial arts contests.
Delgado is 2-0, with two quick KO’s to his credit.
Nicknamed “El Muñeco” (“The Doll” in Spanish), Delgado has upped his game in recent weeks with sparring sessions against Aaron Coley, a middleweight (160 pounds) prospect who is 14-1-1 and recently helped undisputed light heavyweight champion Andre Ward train for his rematch with Sergey Kovalev.
Ward retained his title with a TKO in the eighth round on June 17 in Las Vegas.
The Degado-Rigmaden bout is part of a seven-fight card put on at by Thompson Boxing Productions.
Saturday Night Fights
At Omega Products International, Sacramento
Marco Delgado (2-0), Turlock vs. Richard Rigmaden (0-1), Stockton
*Taras Shelestyuk (15-0), Los Angeles vs. Jesus Rodriguez (15-2), Sinaloa, Mexico
*Jose Roman (23-1-1), Garden Grove vs. Miguel Mendoza (23-12-2), Aguascalientes, Mexico
Ruben Villa (6-0), Salinas vs. Jonathan Alcantara (7-15-2), Novato
Rudy Puga (9-0), Salinas vs. Dorell Va Horn Jr. (9-1), Detroit
Brandon Trejo (1-0), Napa vs. Diego Elizondo (0-0), Carson City, Nev.
Luis Lizarrago (1-0), Sacramento vs. Oscar Sarmiento (3-0-1), Sinaloa, Mex.
* denotes co-main event
Comments