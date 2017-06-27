Turlock’s ‘Doll’ looking for third straight knockout

More Videos 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? Pause 2:01 Enochs science students cool new tool 0:43 A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists 1:32 Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:10 Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 3:08 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Turlock boxer Marco Delgado trains in 103-degree heat Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado gets in a little road work on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Turlock (Calif.) High School. Delgado (2-0) is training for a July 1 bout in Sacramento against Richard Rigmaden of Stockton. Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado gets in a little road work on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Turlock (Calif.) High School. Delgado (2-0) is training for a July 1 bout in Sacramento against Richard Rigmaden of Stockton. jcortez@modbee.com

Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado gets in a little road work on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Turlock (Calif.) High School. Delgado (2-0) is training for a July 1 bout in Sacramento against Richard Rigmaden of Stockton. jcortez@modbee.com