Ripon’s athletic legends featured at Clarence Smit Museum

Ripon High’s volleyball team captured the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV volleyball championship this past year, while Ripon Christian’s softball team captured the D-VII softball banner.
Both teams added to the city’s rich, athletic history, one which you can learn more about when you make a visit the Clarence Smit Museum.
For instance … ever heard of Deward “Duke” Tornell? The 1936 Ripon High graduate played junior college basketball against Jackie Robinson, played football with Sammy Baugh (Tornell was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 1941), was coached at San Jose State by Pop Warner and was instructed on the finer points of punting by Jim Thorpe.
Robinson, Baugh, Warner and Thorpe – a veritable who’s who of 20th century sports legends.
Also, there’s a special section dedicated to longtime Ripon resident Ervin Zador, an aquatics coach who gained fame as a member of Hungary’s 1956 water polo team and played in the famed “Blood in the Water” game against the Soviet Union.
Hungary and the U.S.S.R. met in the semifinals of the Melbourne games and, because of the recent Soviet invasion of Hungary, tensions were high among the participants and the game was unusually physical. A picture of Zador, with blood running from his right eye, was published in newspapers around the world.
Hungary defeated the Soviets 4-0 – Zador scored twice – and went on to beat Yugoslavia for the gold medal, though Zador’s injury kept him out of the final.
There’s more than just sports memorabilia at the museum.
“We’ve got items from the old Ripon Bakery, Jake’s Barber Shop and the doctor’s office that used to be just next door,” said museum curator Connie Jorgensen.
Ripon will hold its “Brews and Bites” festival Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Businesses along Main Street will serve craft beer and food. Tickets are $25 and $10 for designated drivers.
Clarence Smit was a Ripon city administrator and a charter member of the Ripon Historical Society. The museum, then located in Stouffer Park, was dedicated in Smit’s honor in 1989. The museum, at its current location since 2011, will be open during the festival.
