Runners take to the streets Sunday for Modesto Marathon

The Modesto Marathon may have a new title sponsor – Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center – but not much else has changed for the 26.2-mile race.
The race will be run over the same route, will again be a qualifier for the Boston and New York City marathons and will feature the same post-race festival atmosphere in downtown Modesto.
Already, 3,400 entrants – from 26 different states – are expected to run Sunday’s eighth annual event.
The race, put on by Modesto Shadowchase Running Club, benefits the club’s Teens Run Modesto program. Other groups, such as Adult Training Group and Team Challenge Group, will have a big presence on the streets Sunday.
Because the Modesto Marathon is contested on such a flat course (“We have just have one hill,” said race co-director Karen Lozano. “Mt. Modesto … the Briggsmore overpass.”) it produces faster times, which is ideal for runners trying to qualify for Boston.
“A lot of people don’t realize that we’re also a New York City qualifier as well,” said Lozano. “New York is so popular, you can strike out for years and years and not get in the lottery.”
Local ultra-marathoner Jon Olsen, who won the first two marathons, will be back searching to reclaim his crown.
Course record-holder Jesus Campos of Fresno, another two-time champ, also will be back to compete. Campos set the record (2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds) in 2013.
In the female division, Devon Yanko, an elite ultra-runner, was expected to compete but is battling a case of food poisoning and her status is uncertain.
Fresno’s Maria Rivera (2:46.39 personal best) and Mountain View’s Qian Zhu (2:58) are top contenders.
In the half-marathon, Ivan Medina will return to defend his title. He holds the men’s record in the half (1:09.54).
The average age of a Modesto Marathon entrant is 40, with the oldest being 81 – Modesto City Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer, who will run the 5K.
The oldest marathon competitors are Roseville’s Allen Reid and San Francisco’s Les Martin, both 76.
Modesto’s Barbara Elia, 73, is the oldest female competing in the full marathon.
Sixty-five-year-old Karen Queally of San Bruno will be running her 100th California marathon. Additionally, she’s run marathons in all 50 states.
“To honor her, we gave her bib No. 100,” said Vickie Chu-Hermis, now in her third year as race director.
The event will begin Sunday at 6:45 a.m., with the singing of the national anthem by Francesca Bavaro.
After remarks by George Rehmet, Western Region representative for the Road Runners Club of America, and Daryn Kumar, CEO of Memorial Medical Center, the action begins with the start of the wheelchair race at 6:55 a.m. The full, half and relays will begin at 7, with the 5K starting at 7:25.
The races begin at on M street, between 10th and 11th streets, near the Modesto Irrigation District office. The finish line is one block north, on N between 10th and 11th.
And, of course, the post-race festival is almost as big an attraction as the race itself.
“The Finish Line Festival is huge, and growing,” said Chu-Hermis. “There’s the beer and wine garden, food trucks, CrossPoint Community Churck Kids’ Zone, the Verizon Wireless charging station and the Finsiher’s Feed Zone.”
The festivities aren’t limited to Sunday.
On Saturday, the Golden Valley Health Center Fitness Expo will be held at Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It’s free and open to the public,” said Chu-Hermis. “That’s where everybody can pick up their race bibs and swag bags. And there will be vendors featuring running-related items.”
More information: modestomarathon.com.
