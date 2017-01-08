Sunday’s Modesto area local trap shooting results

Local
Trap Shooting
Central Trap League
at Los Banos Sportsmans Club
High Handicap: Jim Hopman - Troy Guenthart Construction – 47; Kevin Kohnke - Outlaws 1 – 47; Ali Vieira – Stage Stop Gun Shop – 46; Art Machado – Turlock Souza Hay Too – 46; Jake Smith – Lazy SB – 46; Mike Malone – Waterford ET Abatement – 46
perfect score in singles: Gary Bettencourt, Sr – Escalon Souza Hay; Mark Thomas – Livermore Outcasts; Paul Widger – Livermore Outcasts; Ricky Modrell – Motherlode Gun Club
top doubles scores: Jason Nelson – Livermore Outcasts – 46; Jonathan Pinto – Los Banos Hooters Shooters – 46; Mike Gray – Hunt’s Water Services – 46; Zac Azevedo – Waterford ET Abatement – 46; Jake Smith – Lazy SB – 45; Ron Souza – Escalon Souza Hay – 45; Ronnie Connel, Jr – Hunt’s Water Services – 45
Top individual scores: Jake Smith – Lazy SB – 114; Jason Nelson – Livermore Outcasts – 114; Zac Azavedo – Waterford ET Abatement – 113; Kevin Kohnke – Outlaws 1 – 112
high team scores: Turlock Souza Hay Too – 534; Escalon Souza Hay – 525; Hunt’s Water Services – 513; Lazy SB – 512; Waterford ET Abatement – 209
