Video emerges of Colin Kaepernick throwing passes. He looks pretty good.

The NFL free agency window opened this week. And, as teams began scrambling for a quarterback, one name emerged on Thursday: Colin Kaepernick.
Video of the former Pitman High and San Francisco 49ers quarterback surfaced, and social media began to burn up.
Wrote NFL writer Jason LaCanfora: "More Note to NFL teams: Colin Kaepernick is an unrestricted free agent, eligible to sign w/ any club at any time. Just a PSA in case you forgot."
Asked Raiders ESPN reporter Paul Gutierrez: "Should the #Raiders kick the tires on Colin Kaepernick to bring him in to compete with Connor Cook to be Derek Carr's backup?"
The video was taken Thursday morning during a 90-minute workout session in Houston, according to Yahoo NFL writer Charles Robinson.
Kaepernick, who graduated from Turlock’s Pitman High in 2006 before attending the University of Nevada-Reno, started a national debate in 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem in silent protest of racial injustice centered in the African American community.
He was let go by the 49ers last spring and has not been signed by another team.
