Colin Kaepernick a finalist for Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

A night after accepting a prestigious honor in Beverly Hills, Colin Kaepernick was named as one of six finalists for Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.
He joins President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jung Un and FBI Director Robert Mueller, among others, on Time’s “short list.”
TIME announces the 2017 Person of the Year shortlist on 'Today' show https://t.co/hKWDmJhqQR— TIME (@TIME) December 4, 2017
The magazine, which has named a Person of the Year every year since 1927, will announce its choice for 2017 on “The Today Show” on Wednesday.
In 2016, Kaepernick’s kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality sparked a social movement. He was released by the 49ers this spring, and has not been signed by another NFL team.
"Human rights cannot be compromised." Colin Kaepernick was honored with the Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award at the ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner. Watch his full speech: https://t.co/pkCIj3fDlh pic.twitter.com/XZU8osaPrj— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 4, 2017
On Sunday night, Kaepernick, who was raised in Turlock, attended Pitman High and went on to play quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, accepted the Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award at the ACLU of Southern California’s Annual Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“We all have an obligation no matter the risk, and regardless of reward, to stand up for our fellow men and women who are being oppressed with the understanding that human rights cannot be compromised,” Kaepernick told the crowd in Beverly Hills while accepting the award, organizers told The Los Angeles Times.
Last week, Kaepernick was named as Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award winner. He also was recently named one of the Men of the Year in the December issue of GQ magazine. His specific title was Citizen of the Year.
