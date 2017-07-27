John Harbaugh: Ravens have interest in Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has gotten a second nibble.

The former 49ers quarterback, who has been a free agent since March, is being considered by the Baltimore Ravens, whose starter, Joe Flacco, is sidelined for the start of training camp with a back injury.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said today that he's had "great conversations" with Kaepernick over the offseason. Harbaugh is the older brother of Jim Harbaugh, who drafted Kaepernick in the second round for the 49ers in 2011.

The Ravens also hired former 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman as an offensive assistant this offseason. It's hard to say where that relationship stands; there was some resentment following the 2014 season -- Roman and Jim Harbaugh's last with the 49ers -- after they tried to turn Kaepernick into more of a pocket-based thrower. The 49ers were 8-8 that year, the only non-winning season under Harbaugh.

The Ravens backup quarterbacks are Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan. There have been conflicting reports about how long Flacco might be out. The Ravens are hoping it is only for a week. Harbaugh said the team will bring in another quarterback while Flacco recovers.

The only other team that has shown interest in Kaepernick is the Seattle Seahawks, who brought him in for a visit in May but who signed Austin Davis instead.

Kaepernick's jobless status has been connected to his national anthem protest, which began during last year's preseason and which immediately became a national controversy. He has said through intermediaries that he will stand for the anthem if any team signs him this season.