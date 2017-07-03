As Colin Kaepernick travels, 49ers GM Lynch urges QB to let his intentions be known

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said recently that if Colin Kaepernick wants to play football, he needs to let people know.
To do that, Kaepernick will have to take time out from his travels abroad.
The former Turlock resident and Pitman High graduate has been traveling with 49er Marquise Goodwin. Kaepernick showed up in Goodwin’s Instagram post late last week from Egypt. The two, according to reports, took guided tours of the Temple of Philae in Aswan and the Temple of Horus in Edfu.
Meanwhile, Lynch told KNBR (at about the 5:30 mark of the audio) that Kaepernick could do himself some good by letting others know what his intentions are this fall – in his own voice.
“I would tell you with my conversations with Colin, he is fully committed to wanting to be in this league,” Lynch said earlier this week on KNBR radio in San Francisco. “I gave that opinion to Colin myself: ‘I think you are having a little bit of an image crisis in terms of, not so much what you did last year, but people are wondering: Is this most important to you?’ At a position where the guys who succeed at the position are the guys who live it, breathe it, the CEOs at that position. And I think there is a perception that football is not at the top of the list. …
“I think the way you could best help yourself is not to have someone talk for you, not have statements, but go sit down and do an interview and let people know where you stand because he makes a compelling case as to how bad he wants to be in the league when you talk to him.”
Comments