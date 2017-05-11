A few teams have expressed interest in Kaepernick, mentor says

Three teams have inquired about former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick since he entered the free agency market two months ago, according to an ESPN report.
Kaepernick, a former football star at Pitman High School in Turlock, has not signed with a team since opting out of his contract with the 49ers.
The winners @ our free youth camp "Know Your Rights Camp"in Chicago they won headphones&tics to @kehlani 's Chi show.Thx U! @yourrightscamp pic.twitter.com/yXPvS21MaO— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 10, 2017
According to the ESPN story, Harry Edwards, a civil rights activist and mentor to the quarterback, said the three teams asked questions about Kaepernick’s ability to play and if the desire was still there.
Edwards expressed confidence in Kaepernick’s skills. “If Kaep makes up his mind, he wouldn’t only go in and make a team, he’d put pressure on somebody to start,” Edwards was quoted as saying in the ESPN story.
There is speculation that other NFL teams are not interested after Kaepernick’s protests last season, in which he took a knee on the sideline during the national anthem. Kaepernick said he was protesting social injustice.
To read the ESPN story click here
