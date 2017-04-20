Colin Kaepernick among 100 most influential people in 2017, Time says

Turlock’s Colin Kaepernick — whose protest of the national anthem last year drew criticism from across the country — has made Time’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2017.
Kaepernick, the Pitman High graduate who played quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, is listed under the “Icons” category by Time.
A four-paragraph article about Kaepernick’s protest of America’s social-justice system was written by Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former head coach with the 49ers.
Harbaugh, now the head football coach for the University of Michigan, wrote: “I thank Colin for all he has contributed to the game of football as an outstanding player and trusted teammate. I also applaud Colin for the courage he has demonstrated in exercising his guaranteed right of free speech. His willingness to take a position at personal cost is now part of our American story.”
Kaepernick, who has passed for 12,271 and 72 touchdowns in six seasons with the 49ers, is not currently under contract with an NFL team.
Kaepernick led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, won by the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.
