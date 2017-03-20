Donald Trump takes shot at Colin Kaepernick

In a campaign style speech in Kentucky on Monday night, President Trump took a shot at free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
“And you know, your San Francisco quarterback,” Trump said. “I’m sure nobody ever heard of him. ... There was an article today, it was reported that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump. Do you believe that? I just saw that. I just saw that. I said if I remember that one I’m gonna report it to the people of the Kentucky. Because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”
The clip is on TMZ.
The comment directed at the former Pitman High and San Francisco 49ers star received a lot of attention on Twitter.
President Trump Takes A Shot at Colin Kaepernick During a Rally in Louisville tonight. [See Above Tweet For Original Report] pic.twitter.com/OKSMqFEtAm— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 21, 2017
Colin Kaepernick gave a million dollars to feed starving children last year.— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 21, 2017
Trump wants to cut Meals on Wheels and Medicaid. https://t.co/TjMSyudOqs
A POTUS publicly took credit for the potential blackballing of Kaepernick based on his political views. This is beyond an abuse of power. https://t.co/C2D3qGped6— LEFT✍ (@LeftSentThis) March 21, 2017
@DavidCornDC @ChiSqueezer Disgraceful. Kaepernick has done more for humanity than Trump will ever do in his lifetime.— Diane M Reid (@dianemariereid) March 21, 2017
