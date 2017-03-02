News
Sports
Opinion
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Digital Edition
Buy Photos
Search Archives
News
News
Politics
Local News
Crime
Nob Hill Ct. Homicides
Bee Investigator
Education
Turlock
Oakdale
California News
Water & Drought
Nation & World
Columnists & Blogs
Jeff Jardine
Kevin Valine
Ken Carlson
Nan Austin
Patty Guerra
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School
High School Football
High School Athletes
College
Ron Agostini
Outdoors
Camps, clinics listings
Pro Sports
NFL
MLB
Giants
A's
49ers
Raiders
NBA
Politics
Politics
Business
Business
Biz Beat
Agriculture
Employment News
Real Estate
Living
Living
Celebrations
Family
Fashion
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Pets
Travel
Worship Directory
Entertainment
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV News
Contests
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Blogs & Columnists
Pat Clark
Marijke Rowland
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
National Issues
State Issues
Submit a Letter
Mike Dunbar
Community Voices
Obituaries
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Place Obituary Ad
Local Deals
dealsaver
Shopping
Coupons
Featured Advertisers
Circulars
Classifieds
Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Pets
Garage Sales
Real Estate
Apartment and Rentals
Jobs
RVs/Motorhomes
Merchandise
Service Directory
Place an Ad
Place an Ad
Place Celebration
Place Obituary Ad
Place Classified Ad
Place Legal Ad
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Special Sections
360 Degrees of Living
See Legal Notices
Colin Kaepernick
March 2, 2017 9:59 AM
Colin Kaepernick to stand during anthem in 2017
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
0:23
Raw video: Fatal accident east of Modesto
Pause
1:29
Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)
0:45
One man shot, another in custody in Modesto
2:31
Tour gives glimpse of training center planned for Modesto Bee building
1:18
Mother of teen suicide files lawsuit against Modesto City Schools
1:18
Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers
1:41
Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting
4:26
Stanislaus Sports Weekly for Feb. 8
2:29
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
1:51
Modesto's Central Catholic tops Ripon in D-IV boys basketball semi
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores.
Sign up here.
Matt Barrows:
@mattbarrows
, read more about the team at
sacbee.com/sf49ers
.
Related content
Colin Kaepernick speaks about his protest
Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Colin Kaepernick
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick to stand during anthem in 2017
49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick gets his price and more in Bay Area home sale
Pitman High grad Colin Kaepernick opts out of his contract with 49ers
Kaepernick meets with 49ers’ brass; evaluation of QB still ‘fluid’
Colin Kaepernick changing agents before another eventful offseason
Sports Videos
Comments