Pitman High grad Colin Kaepernick opts out of his contract with 49ers

As expected, quarterback Colin Kaepernick has opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.
According to multiple media reports, new agents for the former Pitman High of Turlock graduated have informed the league that he is prepared to negotiate with other teams.
Kaepernick has played his entire six-year career with the 49ers, who drafted him in 2011. He led them to two consecutive NFC Championship Games and the 2013 Super bowl, where the 49ers fell to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.
Here’s what people are saying on Twitter.
#49ers QB Colin Kaepernick's new agents, Jeff Nalley & Sean Kiernan, informed 32 teams yesterday that they rep him and he will be opting out— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2017
On Kaepernick opting-out: The only reason he negotiated for that right was to exercise it--knowing 49ers would cut him in a few weeks anyway— Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) March 1, 2017
Tony Romo on the Bears? Colin Kaepernick on the Browns?— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2017
Mix and match each available NFL quarterback. https://t.co/NxTJNUoAA2
