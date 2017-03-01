Colin Kaepernick

March 1, 2017 8:28 AM

Pitman High grad Colin Kaepernick opts out of his contract with 49ers

As expected, quarterback Colin Kaepernick has opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to multiple media reports, new agents for the former Pitman High of Turlock graduated have informed the league that he is prepared to negotiate with other teams.

Kaepernick has played his entire six-year career with the 49ers, who drafted him in 2011. He led them to two consecutive NFC Championship Games and the 2013 Super bowl, where the 49ers fell to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.

