Report: Kyle Shanahan could be open to Kaepernick quarterbacking 49ers

Could Colin Kaepernick play quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers next season?
Matt Barrows, who covers the team for The Sacramento Bee, told Bay Area radio station KNBR that Kyle Shanahan, rumored to be the team’s next head coach, could be open to having the Pitman High graduate line up behind center for the 49ers in 2017.
“I think that Kyle Shanahan is open-minded to Colin Kaepernick,” Barrows said. “Like you said, the cupboard is bare when it comes to quarterbacks and the 49ers, so Kyle Shanahan may reach that conclusion. ‘We’re not gonna get Kirk Cousins, we’re not gonna overreach for DeShaun Watson with the No. 2 pick, so we do need Colin Kaepernick as the veteran here, and we’ll bring in a couple of other ones.’ ”
