Colin Kaepernick announces latest donations; will it help his image?

It was a difficult year for Turlock’s Colin Kaepernick in the PR department.
Not only did he take a ton of criticism for his stand against standing during the national anthem last season, he also was hit hard for not voting in the presidential election and for wearing a T-shirt featuring former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
And just this week, former Redskins quaterback Joe Theismann slammed the 49ers for giving Kaepernick the Len Eshmont Award, which goes to the team’s most “inspirational and courageous” player.
But here’s a little positive news on the Kaepernick PR front.
The quarterback, who in 2014 signed a $126 million extension with the 49ers that included a $13 million signing bonus, is making good on his pledge to donate $1 million to charities.
On Friday, Kaepernick announced the latest of his donations.
The 3rd month of my Million Dollar Pledge is done! $300k donated, $700k to go to help oppressed communities! Go to https://t.co/jgefYOLfRF pic.twitter.com/Mda2rJnR22— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 6, 2017
There’s plenty of talk in the media about the potential of Kaepernick opting out of his contract with the 49ers and becoming a free agent.
The question is, do the 49ers (or any other team for that matter) want Kaepernick and all of the bad publicity that potentially comes with having him?
Busy week for @kaepernick7. Donated books, clothing, bedding Monday. Announced latest $100,000 donation Friday https://t.co/GooIMRmDLq— Niners Nation (@NinersNation) January 6, 2017
Maybe his latest charitable moves will help his chances.
According to The Sacrament Bee’s Matt Barrows:
“The biggest chunk from the latest donations, $50,000, went towards UCSF’s mission to help create a free health clinic at the camp of the Standing Rock Lakota Dakota. They and their supporters have been at the center of protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which they say threatens the water supply for the area.
Another $25,000 went to a group called Appetite for Change, which encourages healthier diets in Minneapolis. The final $25,000 is for a Chicago group that seeks better housing and nutrition for families in the city's south-side neighborhoods.”
On the day after the 49ers’ season ended, Kaepernick spent the day handing out shoes, clothing and books at Bay Area homeless shelters and orphanages, Barrows wrote.
Yesterday was amazing! we followed @kaepernick7 around as he donated clothing, bedding, literature &... https://t.co/Y9BiM2SWiu pic.twitter.com/LHW7neF8Oi— KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) January 3, 2017
