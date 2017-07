It was notable that the 49ers had three picks in quick succession late in the sixth round and used the three selections on: 1. quarterback Jeff Driskel, 2. running back Kelvin Taylor and 3. wide receiver Aaron Burbridge. They were the only three skill players the 49ers -- who ended up with 11 picks total -- drafted. This on a team that scored the fewest points in the league last year, ranked 31st in total yards, and that has all sorts of questions at quarterback, receiver and --beyond starter Carlos Hyde -- running back.