Kaepernick at center of NFL’s race debate

An article by W.B. Whitted of TheRoot.com claims that the National Football League has a race problem despite it being an organization with many recognizable African-American stars.
Whitted uses former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a prime example. Many believe that Kaepernick, who has spoken out boldly on social issues, is being blackballed by the league. The 2006 graduate of Pitman High in Turlock remains unemployed, unable to even land a job as a backup.
Kaepernick, who drew attention last year for his refusal to stand for the national anthem during pregame ceremones, ignited a Twitter firestorm with a Tweet on June 16.
A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn't need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled! pic.twitter.com/BVVPVZIQyD— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 16, 2017
In the Tweet, Kaepernick posted a picture of two badges – one a modern-day police officer’s shield, the other a six-pointed star with the words “Runaway Slave Patrol” engraved in the center. Above the photo of the badges, the captions reads, “YOU CAN’T IGORNE YOUR HISTORY.” Below, the caption continues, “ALWAYS REMEMBER WHO THEY ARE.”
Kaepernick then posted below the meme, “A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn’t need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled.”
Supporters and detractors immediately jumped in.
Correct, racist people & white supremacy are why he doesn't have a job.— Resist Programming‼️ (@RzstProgramming) June 16, 2017
Kaepernick has not posted anything on Twitter since June 16, but he has retweeted several posts relating to the Philando Castile case, which involved an African-American motorist killed by an Hispanic police officer following a traffic stop.
Comments