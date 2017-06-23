49ers’ Kerley offers strong opinions about Kaepernick

Add 49ers wide receiver Jeremy Kerley’s name to the list of those who think quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being punished by the NFL for his political stances.
49ers' Jeremy Kerley opens up, says 'I wish they would' ask about his season playing with Colin Kaepernick. https://t.co/hUZSqZEJuf pic.twitter.com/MIZmMS4hG7— Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 23, 2017
According to a report by Alex Marvez on SportingNews.com, Kerley, who was acquired by the 49ers last season in a trade with the Detroit Lions, would like people to ask his opinion of Kaepernick.
“I wish they would,” Kerley told Marvez during an interview Thursday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I would speak very highly of him.
“He’s been a man of his word. He still gives back. He’s promoting change. Do I agree with it? Who’s to say. Everybody goes about their business a different way. But do I have much, much respect for him? Hell yeah.”
Kaepernick chose to kneel during the playing of the national anthem before games last seaso
In a story written by Steve Wyche of NFL Media last August, Kaepernick explained his decision.
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in an exclusive interview.
Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett recently claimed Kaepernick was being blackballed by the league during an interview an interview with Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club.
Comments