Video: 49ers family greets new coach Kyle Shanahan at team facility

The San Francisco 49ers, who named Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach on Monday, welcomed him to the facility on Wednesday night.
On Thursday at 1 p.m., he and new general manager John Lynch, will meet with the media for a press conference.
Take a look at Shanahan’s arrival at the airport, the signing of his contract, his look around the team facility and his meeting with employees.
Welcome home Coach Shanahan!— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 9, 2017
Straight from the airport to his new office at @LevisStadium. pic.twitter.com/nOWPEWnFy6
The contracts are signed to make it "officially" official.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 9, 2017
Welcome to the #49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch! pic.twitter.com/q1prszclwM
GM and HC were surprised with custom unis today.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 9, 2017
4⃣️ 7⃣️ for John Lynch (@NFL number)
8⃣️ 7⃣️ for Kyle Shanahan (college number) pic.twitter.com/RTckUiEOCy
#FootballIsFamily— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 9, 2017
The entire 49ers staff welcomed Coach Shanahan, his wife Mandy and GM John Lynch to close out the day. pic.twitter.com/8Evgu3MGxU
