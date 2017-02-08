San Francisco 49ers

February 8, 2017 8:29 PM

Video: 49ers family greets new coach Kyle Shanahan at team facility

The San Francisco 49ers, who named Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach on Monday, welcomed him to the facility on Wednesday night.

On Thursday at 1 p.m., he and new general manager John Lynch, will meet with the media for a press conference.

Take a look at Shanahan’s arrival at the airport, the signing of his contract, his look around the team facility and his meeting with employees.

Related content

San Francisco 49ers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X

View more video

Sports Videos