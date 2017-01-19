Stay or go? Checking the status of 49ers’ assistant coaches

The 49ers’ 2016 assistant coaches are under contract for next season but are free to pursue other jobs, CEO Jed York said earlier this month. Some have already done so, some are in the process of interviewing and others might not have to move. Here’s a look at the situation.
Jason Tarver, outside linebackers coach – Tarver was in Washington on Thursday to interview for the Redskins’ defensive coordinator position. Tarver spent six seasons in San Francisco when Washington general manager Scot McCloughan ran the team’s personnel department and there is a familiarity there. He also knows linebackers coach Greg Manusky, another candidate for defensive coordinator in Washington. That means there’s a good chance Tarver lands in D.C., either as a defensive coordinator or as a linebackers coach under Manusky. Interestingly, former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula could land a job as a defensive line coach in Washington if either Tarver or Manusky end up as the defensive coordinator.
Curtis Modkins, offensive coordinator – He was hired by the Chicago Bears as their running backs coach.
Pat Flaherty, offensive line coach – Flaherty was hired for the same job by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Flaherty coached under Tom Coughlin with the New York Giants for 12 seasons. Coughlin recently was hired as Jacksonville’s executive vice president of football operations.
Ryan Day, quarterbacks coach – Day was hired as Ohio State’s co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Jeff Nixon, tight ends coach – Nixon left San Francisco to take a job as Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach.
Tom Rathman, running back coach – The former 49ers running back has bridged several coaching changes – from Mike Singletary to Jim Harbaugh to Tomsula to Chip Kelly. Rathman hasn’t worked with head-coaching target Kyle Shanahan, although Shanahan in his younger days must have watched Rathman in training camp when his father, Mike Shanahan, was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator from 1992-94.
Jim O’Neil, defensive coordinator – He and Kyle Shanahan were on the Cleveland Browns staff in 2014. Which is to say, there’s a familiarity between them that may help keep O’Neil in the same position with the 49ers in 2017.
Jeff Hafley, secondary coach – Hafley held the same position in Cleveland in 2014 when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. The secondary was one of the few position groups that mostly played well for the 49ers, and Hafley could retain his spot under Shanahan.
