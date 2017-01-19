Source: Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers’ GM search

Green Bay Packers executive Eliot Wolf, one of the candidates the 49ers were considering for their general manager position, has withdrawn from the search, according to a league source with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to discuss the matter.
Wolf, 34, is the son of Ron Wolf, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. Wolf’s departure leaves Packers colleague Brian Gutekunst and Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton as the two known finalists. Others, including Arizona’s Terry McDonough, could be added to the list.
Wolf is the director of football operations in Green Bay. He will retain that title, the source said, but the Packers offered him a pay increase to remain with the team. Wolf also is considered a possible replacement to Packers general manager Ted Thompson.
Gutekunst is believed to be in the lead – which may have been why Wolf withdrew – as the 49ers look for someone to replace ousted Trent Baalke. The team will have a second round of interviews this week – perhaps in conjunction with a second interview with head-coaching target Kyle Shanahan – to determine their next general manager.
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Thursday that the Packers could hire Baalke in their personnel department. He is close to Thompson and grew up in Rosendale, Wis.
Et cetera – The 49ers were curious about bringing Vic Fangio back as defensive coordinator. Fangio, however, is under contract with Chicago and the Bears blocked the move.
▪ The 49ers also have been considering former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley for defensive coordinator. Bradley had been linked to Tom Cable, who worked with Bradley previously on the Seattle Seahawks staff. Cable withdrew from the 49ers’ coaching search this week; it’s not known whether Bradley remains an option should Shanahan become coach.
▪ Shanahan was selected as the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America. The group voted Dallas’ Jason Garrett as the Coach of the Year and Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie as NFL Executive of the Year.
