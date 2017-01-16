Josh McDaniels withdraws from 49ers coaching search

The 49ers' search for a new head coach is down to two after New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels withdrew his name from consideration today.
McDaniels has four young children and feels that he already has one of the top jobs in the nation, said a source close to the 40-year-old coordinator when asked why he decided to stay. The 49ers' other two finalists are Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable.
The 49ers interviewed Cable Sunday afternoon. They will talk to two general manager candidates linked to Cable, Seattle's Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, today.
As soon as the coaching search began, McDaniels was high on the 49ers' target list. They interviewed him in Foxborough, Mass. on Jan. 7. But they were dealt a blow when the general manager candidate they thought could pair with McDaniels, Nick Caserio, did not interview with them on the same weekend.
The 49ers are looking for cohesion between their new head coach and general manager, and McDaniels and Caserio had a chemistry that dates back to the early 1990s when they were quarterbacks on the John Carroll University football team.
McDaniels' withdrawal means that Shanahan is now the frontrunner in the hunt for a new coach.
The 49ers like that Shanahan's nine-year stint as an offensive coordinator has included an array of different quarterbacks and that he's tailored his offense to fit each. the 49ers' situation at quarterback is murky heading into the 2017 season, and the only quarterback signed for next season is Colin Kaepernick.
Several other coaches the 49ers interviewed for the position took jobs elsewhere. Sean Mcvay was hired by the Rams, Sean McDermott went to the Bills and Anthony Lynn was hired by the Chargers.
