On the 49ers: Will the team pick from Ron Wolf’s tree of GM candidates?

2:45 Modesto mom needs kidney transplant Pause

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

0:57 Police officer donates bike to help Warner Robins man with his daily commute

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock

2:33 Blankets and more handed out to homeless in Modesto