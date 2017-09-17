More Videos

Greek Festival dancing

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

Sights and Sounds | Downey 41, Pitman 20

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Postgame Interviews | Downey 41, Pitman 20

Watch the California National Guard's action-packed training exercise at Camp Roberts

Solar eclipse

  • 'A group of guys that just works': Carr praises teammates after 45-20 win

    Derek Carr speaks on his team's talents and running back Marshawn Lynch's dance moves following a 45-20 home win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

'A group of guys that just works': Carr praises teammates after 45-20 win

Derek Carr speaks on his team's talents and running back Marshawn Lynch's dance moves following a 45-20 home win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

Greek Festival dancing

Greek Festival dancing

Oli Mazi and Panikos dance groups perform together during the Greek Food Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Modesto Saturday. Festival continues on Sunday.

Here's why people came to the Merced comic con.

Here's why people came to the Merced comic con.

A cosplayer at the California Republic Comic Con Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Merced talks about why she dressed up and why the comic con is an important event. Check out more photos of the event at http://www.mercedsunstar.com/news/article173781681.html.

Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship

Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship

The Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 8-1 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Modesto's John Thurman field to complete a 6-0 run through the postseason and claim the city's first California League Championship Series since 2004. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

In new video from the Center for Biological Diversity, Sombra, one of three wild jaguar that have been found in Arizona since 2015, was caught roaming the Chiricahua Mountains in the south of the state. Jaguars have always roamed the Southwest, but they were driven nearly extinct in the 20th century. The camera also managed to catch a mountain lion, dear and coati in Sombra's habitat.