'A group of guys that just works': Carr praises teammates after 45-20 win

Kosta Varvatakis, 28, and friend Rich Saturnino, 40, of Modesto, talk about the news on Monday, March 27, 2017, that the Oakland Raiders received approval from NFL owners to move the team to Las Vegas. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.
A cosplayer at the California Republic Comic Con Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Merced talks about why she dressed up and why the comic con is an important event. Check out more photos of the event at http://www.mercedsunstar.com/news/article173781681.html.
The Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 8-1 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Modesto's John Thurman field to complete a 6-0 run through the postseason and claim the city's first California League Championship Series since 2004. (jcortez@modbee.com)
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games of Week 3 in the Stanislaus District football season. They take an up close look at the Modesto Metro Conference, which opens league play next week.
In new video from the Center for Biological Diversity, Sombra, one of three wild jaguar that have been found in Arizona since 2015, was caught roaming the Chiricahua Mountains in the south of the state. Jaguars have always roamed the Southwest, but they were driven nearly extinct in the 20th century. The camera also managed to catch a mountain lion, dear and coati in Sombra's habitat.