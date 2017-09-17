More Videos

Greek Festival dancing 0:49

Greek Festival dancing

Pause
Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide 0:42

Neighbor reacts to West Sacramento triple homicide

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 3:29

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20

In search of better-tasting vegetables 1:10

In search of better-tasting vegetables

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento 0:33

Resident comes home to shocking news of triple homicide in West Sacramento

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Raiders fans in Modesto express opinions on move to Las Vegas 1:58

Raiders fans in Modesto express opinions on move to Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas 1:19

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium 0:47

Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

  • Raiders react to a 45-20 victory over the Jets

    The Oakland Raiders rolled to a victory over the New York Jets in the home opener on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. - Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee

Raiders react to a 45-20 victory over the Jets

The Oakland Raiders rolled to a victory over the New York Jets in the home opener on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. - Anthony Galaviz/The Fresno Bee
agalaviz@fresnobee.com
The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is ready. Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

Greek Festival dancing

Local

Greek Festival dancing

Oli Mazi and Panikos dance groups perform together during the Greek Food Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Modesto Saturday. Festival continues on Sunday.

Here's why people came to the Merced comic con.

News

Here's why people came to the Merced comic con.

A cosplayer at the California Republic Comic Con Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Merced talks about why she dressed up and why the comic con is an important event. Check out more photos of the event at http://www.mercedsunstar.com/news/article173781681.html.

Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship

Sports

Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship

The Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 8-1 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Modesto's John Thurman field to complete a 6-0 run through the postseason and claim the city's first California League Championship Series since 2004. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

News

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

In new video from the Center for Biological Diversity, Sombra, one of three wild jaguar that have been found in Arizona since 2015, was caught roaming the Chiricahua Mountains in the south of the state. Jaguars have always roamed the Southwest, but they were driven nearly extinct in the 20th century. The camera also managed to catch a mountain lion, dear and coati in Sombra's habitat.