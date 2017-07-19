Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who played college football at Fresno State, remains a fan of the now-defunct EA Sports college football video game.
Oakland Raiders

July 19, 2017 12:54 PM

Does Raiders QB Derek Carr seek college football return? You bet he does!

By Joe Cortez

jcortez@modbee.com

Four years ago, EA Sports discontinued production of its NCAA football video game when a group of college players filed a lawsuit against claiming the company was profiting unfairly through the use of their likenesses.

Because of those legal hassles, EA Sports likely will never resume production of the wildly popular game.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from asking about the game’s return, including Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, whose likeness was a highly ranked option during the game’s heyday when he was a standout quarterback for Fresno State.

He tweeted Tuesday: “@EASPORTS when is NCAA Football coming back?”

When Houston Texas defensive end JJ Watt tweeted about his love for the game, Carr replied: “That’s what I’m saying! Everyone wants it back.”

Carr will shift his focus back to the NFL when the Raiders begin training camp next week in Napa. Rookies are scheduled to report July 24 and veterans on July 28.

