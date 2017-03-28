One Raider fan’s take on Oakland, Las Vegas and the future

As a young kid in Berkeley in the 1970s, I grew up rooting for Kenny Stabler and the Oakland Raiders.
When the Raiders moved south in the 1980s, so did I – for college. It was cool seeing my favorite team at the LA Coliseum.
I spent 18 months working for a newspaper in Las Vegas before heading back to Northern California in the 1990s, when I became a Raiders season ticket-holder upon their return to Oakland.
No doubt, news of the Silver & Black’s second divorce from the East Bay was somewhat depressing. My hope was for a 55,000-seat modern stadium at the Coliseum site with enough tailgating for everyone. It didn’t need to be big. It didn’t need to host a Super Bowl. I was fine with a $1 billion quaint little venue next to BART.
But, money rules the day and it was impossible for the NFL and the Raiders to turn down Nevada’s $750 million en route to a nearly $2 billion stadium.
Who’s to blame? What does it mean for the Raiders? The A’s? The fans?
Here are a few thoughts on various players and topics as I watched, read and listened to coverage of the NFL’s clear-cut approval that paved the way for the Raiders’ move to Sin City ...
Mark Davis: Some might say Davis is disloyal by moving the team. I would say it's the opposite. Once he made contact with Nevada/Las Vegas, he promised them he would not use the state and city to strengthen a potential deal in Oakland. He even stayed true to Las Vegas after Sheldon Adelson walked. I read or heard a few years ago that Davis’ first choice was always in Oakland, in a stadium that fit the fan base on a site with room for tailgating. I’ve always believed that. For a number of reasons – the funding from Nevada, the inextricable relationship with the A’s, the slow-footed approach of Oakland – it just didn’t happen. He’s not the bad guy.
Las Vegas: I am happy for my former home. Beyond The Strip, there really is a city out there where kids play, families enjoy the outdoors and people go grocery shopping on weekends. I just worry about the team's ability to sell out a 65,000-seat stadium and am really concerned about the optics when Nevada-Las Vegas plays there and the stadium is a quarter- to a third-filled. It's going to be imperative for the Raiders to re-up star quarterback Derek Carr for five years, and have him in Las Vegas for at least two years – if not longer – to bring in fans. If he’s there, and they’re winning, life will be a lot easier for Davis. If not ... the detractors will be out in full force.
Oakland: I like that Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf held her ground and did not move on offering up public funding or land. It was interesting that news broke on Monday about Michigan/Flint paying about $90 million to fix water lines, with Oakland still owing about $83 million for Mount Davis. Some are blaming the move on former Oakland mayor Jean Quan and her inability to get anything done during her tenure from 2011-15. That’s in the past. My guess is that at some point, Schaaf and other city and county officials had a choice between the A's and Raiders, and correctly chose the A's. Eighty-one home dates always trump 10.
The Fans: It was interesting to hear the talking heads on national TV Monday speak with great reverence about Raider fans and how much they support their team. A great fan base no doubt. However, I was at plenty of post-Jon Gruden games at the Coliseum where a friend and I were there along with 35,000 to 40,000 others – and that was the announced crowd. Had the move come in, say 2006, they would have been talking about how the team had no support in Oakland. The bottom line – if you put a winning product on the field, fans will follow. If not, they won’t. This hurts more because they’re winning.
The A’s: I certainly hope the A's choose the Coliseum site. There really is no other place in Oakland for them to go. Downtown or the waterfront near Jack London Square is too hard and likely not close enough to BART. This leaves Oakland with a great opportunity to develop a perfect, ready-made site. It’s interesting that the A’s, who spent the last decade or so looking toward the South Bay, now wind up with Oakland all to themselves. My only request on the new park – ice plant and a view of the Oakland hills.
Immediate Future: Davis offered a refund to Raider fans who already have plunked down a deposit for 2017 season tickets. I’m not one of them, but if I was a season ticket-holder, I’d be looking to buy more. We have at least one, and possibly three more seasons to enjoy this up-and-coming team in Oakland. No way would I jump ship now. People say it’ll be awkward. When they’re up on the Broncos 28-10 in the third quarter in November, it won’t be awkward. Trust me.
Far off future: I can't see Oakland getting another football team. First, if the A's build on the Coliseum site, there would be no place to build a football stadium. There's talk the NFL will use Oakland as leverage for teams wanting to move or to build a better stadium in their current hometown (read: Jacksonville). The city lost the Raiders twice. Why would the NFL come back?
Finally, I do feel bad for those passionate fans who look forward to Sundays at the Coliseum. There are few better places to tailgate with friends and family. If you’ve never been in the parking lot for a Raiders game, you’re missing out.
But, I’m probably like a majority of the fans who simply watch the games on their couch. While Monday’s news was tough, I’m still on board. I’ve got three years to save up for the NFL Sunday Ticket and an annual road trip to Vegas.
Brian Clark: 209-578-2362, @BrianClarkMod
