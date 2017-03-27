Mixed emotions for Raiders fans in Modesto on approved move from Oakland to Las Vegas

Kosta Varvatakis was a diehard Oakland Raiders fan.
The 28-year-old from Modesto had the vintage Lyle Alzado, Fred Biletnikoff and John Matuszak jerseys to prove it.
Until Monday.
He gave up his jerseys and his support of the Silver & Black upon learning that NFL owners had voted 31-1 in favor of allowing the Raiders to move to Las Vegas. They won’t play in their new Nevada home until 2020, and could be in Oakland for at least the next two years.
“It’s kind of hard for me to root for a team that didn’t really play in a city I grew up watching them in,” he said. “I know they moved to Los Angeles, too, and came back and I remember they were the Los Angeles Raiders.
“But for them to go back to a hometown just to leave again is kind of a slap the face to a lot of the fans, especially the ones that have been following them since the beginning, obviously long before I was born.”
That’s why Varvatakis loaded up his vintage jerseys of past Raiders greats and handed them off to his friend, Rich Saturnino, in a downtown parking lot near Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop and Starbucks on Monday afternoon.
Saturnino gladly accepted.
“I was kind of upset at first,” the 40-year-old Modesto resident said about news of the Raiders’ move. “And then I realized I’m a Raiders fan no matter what city you put in front of it.”
To be sure, Varvatakis said he wasn’t going to be an anti-Raider fan over the move.
“I’m not going to absolutely hate the team because they moved,” he said. “It’s a good business decision.”
Opinions about Monday’s news varied on The Bee’s Facebook page when readers were asked: “Now that it's official, will you still be a Raiders fan or are you done with the team?”
Here are a few of the responses:
– “Raider Nation till I die! This just makes game day a party weekend!,” wrote Toby Eubanks.
– “It's Raider Nation not Oakland Nation,” wrote Eric Arellano.
– “Once a Raider fan always a Raider fan. You have to support your team win or lose, near or far!!!” wrote Natalie N Kassidy.
– “Honestly it's the city of Oakland's fault. They pretty much spit in the Raiders face with their offer. Raiders have been fighting to have Oakland give them a decent offer for years ... ” wrote Daniel England.
– “Raiders, build your own stadium, with your own money!! 49ers did, Warriors are, Giants did, etc! Why should the city, or more the people of the Bay Area, pay! How can people still support this team, or more the owners!!!” wrote Bruce Hollmann
Varvatakis places blame on the impending departure on both Raiders owner Mark Davis and the city of Oakland.
“Davis is the one who obviously wanted to leave and the city of Oakland kind of didn’t do anything about it,” he said.
Saturnino said he goes to at least one game a year and will miss the Oakland Coliseum, which opened in 1966.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it,” he said of the stadium, which was refurbished in 1995 when the Raiders moved back from LA. “I like that old kind of dingy smell that’s been there for years. I’m more of a traditionalist, I guess.”
When the 49ers moved from Candlestick to Levi’s Stadium, there was a noticeable drop in crowd noise and energy. Saturnino said it’s up to Raiders fans in the new city to maintain what the team could lose without the Black Hole and the loud fan noise generated by the quaint venue in Oakland.
“It depends on how diehard the fans in Las Vegas are going to be,” he said. “If they take that pride from Oakland to Las Vegas, then sure, why not?”
Brian Clark: 209-578-2362, @BrianClarkMod
