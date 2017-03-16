Stranded motorist talks about his chance meeting with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is known to be a pretty good guy.
The Fresno State graduate went a step above the other day when he helped out a man in Dublin who had run out of gas.
The man, Ron Reeser, told All22.com's Bill Williamson about the friendly exchange the two had on the way to to the gas station and the return trip to his vehicle.
Reeser wasn't aware of the guy who had picked him up.
“He said he was a quarterback; I thought he was a college quarterback,” Reeser said. “I asked him what string he was. He said ‘first string.’ I asked him his favorite team. He said, ‘I may be biased, but the Raiders because I play for them.’ I looked at him and said, ‘Wait’ … and I asked him his name. He said ‘Derek Carr.’ "
Click here to read the entire story.
Carr, by the way, will be in Modesto on March 24 for his "Chalk Talk" with fans at the Modesto Centre Place. Click here for more information.
